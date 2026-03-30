Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,484 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 26th total of 1,945 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EBIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617. Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

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Institutional Trading of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF stock. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 13.33% of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Company Profile

The Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (EBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small cap companies in the US selected and weighted according to their profitability. EBIT was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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