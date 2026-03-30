Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s Why

Hang Lung Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.5150.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

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About Hang Lung Group

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Hang Lung Group is a Hong Kong–based property developer with a strategic focus on the investment, development and management of commercial real estate in Mainland China. The company’s portfolio encompasses large‐scale retail malls, premium office towers and mixed‐use complexes located primarily in major urban centres. Through an integrated approach to property development and asset management, Hang Lung Group aims to create landmark destinations that combine innovative design, high‐quality construction and curated tenant mixes.

Established in 1960, Hang Lung Group has grown from a local developer into one of the region’s leading real estate enterprises serving key Chinese markets.

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