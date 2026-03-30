Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,624 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 26th total of 20,410 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,459 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.0%

HWCPZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

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Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Co is a regional banking and financial services firm that operates as a subsidiary of Hancock Whitney Corporation. Headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products through its Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank brands. Its offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, treasury and payment solutions, mortgage lending, credit card services, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses across the Gulf South and Texas.

In addition to traditional banking, Hancock Whitney Co supports corporate clients with specialized services such as asset-based lending, equipment financing, and capital markets solutions.

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