GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 190,796 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 26th total of 230,618 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Gold Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.
Key GraniteShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting GraniteShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Spot gold strength after weak U.S. consumer sentiment and rising one‑year inflation expectations is supporting demand for gold-backed trusts. Spot gold shoots above $4,450
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bounce after a test of the 200‑day moving average and commentary that dip‑buyers are stepping in has prompted short‑term buying interest. Gold Rally Builds After 200-Day Test
- Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term institutional demand narrative remains intact; analysts expect bigger institutional buy‑ins ahead, which supports ETF flows over time. Gold’s big institutional buy-in still to come
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical guides and market analysis show corrective bounces and watch‑levels for traders; these provide short‑term trading signals but not clear directional conviction. Gold market analysis for March 27
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed technical reads: some analysts point to growing bearish signals across timeframes even as others highlight support and rebound potential — implies higher volatility ahead. Bearish Signals Grow Across Timeframes
- Negative Sentiment: Strong USD, rising bond yields and hawkish Fed expectations continue to pressure gold and could cap ETF performance if these trends persist. Solid losses for gold, silver on firmer USDX
- Negative Sentiment: Physical supply moves and profit‑taking — e.g., Turkey selling gold reserves — add near‑term supply pressure that can weigh on prices and ETF flows. Turkey taps its gold reserves
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines have mixed effects — some recent pieces note gold underperforming amid shifting rate expectations despite regional tensions, a reminder that macro drivers can overwhelm safe‑haven flows. How the Iran War Has Moved Markets
GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance
About GraniteShares Gold Trust
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.
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