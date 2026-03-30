GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 190,796 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 26th total of 230,618 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

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Key GraniteShares Gold Trust News

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GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

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