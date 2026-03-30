Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $70,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $122.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $134.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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