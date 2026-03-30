Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 371 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 26th total of 468 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,650 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:GSJY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056. The company has a market cap of $75.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,069,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of Japanese large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of 4 factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSJY was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.