Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

GRC stock remained flat at C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,666. The stock has a market cap of C$25.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. Gold Springs Resource has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.13.

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Gold Springs Resource Corp is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the district-scale Gold Springs gold project situated in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah.

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