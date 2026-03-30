Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

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BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $202.99 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $222.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CJS Securities upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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