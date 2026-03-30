Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 450.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $247.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $198.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.30. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $197.92 and a one year high of $289.96.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,983.15. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,413,044. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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