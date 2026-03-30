Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,108 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:APO opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

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Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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