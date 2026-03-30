GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Releases Earnings Results

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

GlucoTrack Stock Performance

GCTK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 1,522,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,065. GlucoTrack has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $764,368.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

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Institutional Trading of GlucoTrack

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCTK. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlucoTrack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlucoTrack in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GlucoTrack by 102,125.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GlucoTrack in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlucoTrack has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCTK

About GlucoTrack

(Get Free Report)

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

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