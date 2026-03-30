Global View Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,507 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,449,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter.

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ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

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