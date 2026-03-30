Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,428,950 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 26th total of 13,224,628 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,018,353 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 1,238.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Global Business Travel Group from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GBTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 739,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,160. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.77. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.01%.The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

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Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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