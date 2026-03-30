Glj Research Begins Coverage on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Equities researchers at Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Glj Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.33.

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Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD opened at $201.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.11. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $243.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $202,477.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,093.92. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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