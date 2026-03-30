Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,536,017 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 26th total of 1,881,632 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAND. Zacks Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

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Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Trading Up 2.9%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 40.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,574. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $421.03 million, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company’s portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

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