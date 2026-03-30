Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,417,897 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 26th total of 5,422,476 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,283.1 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance

Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.42. 3,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

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About Ganfeng Lithium Group

(Get Free Report)

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: GNENF) is one of the world’s leading producers of lithium compounds and materials, with its headquarters in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, China. Established in December 2000, the company specializes in the extraction, refining and processing of lithium resources, serving as a key supplier to the global electric vehicle and battery industries. Ganfeng’s product portfolio includes battery-grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and metal lithium, which are integral raw materials for lithium-ion batteries, glass and ceramics, lubricants and other industrial applications.

The company’s core operations encompass upstream mining and exploration, midstream refining and downstream electrode materials and recycling services.

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