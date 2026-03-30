GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $23.48. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $523.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

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About GAMCO Investors

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GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly traded investment advisory firm founded in 1976 by Mario J. Gabelli. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, the company offers portfolio management and advisory services to a range of clients, including institutions, high-net-worth individuals and retail investors. GAMCO operates as both an investment manager and sub-advisor, overseeing equity, fixed-income and alternative strategies across global and domestic markets.

The firm’s product lineup includes separately managed accounts, closed-end funds, mutual funds and exchange-traded products.

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