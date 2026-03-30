Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Up 47.2% in March

Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,371 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 26th total of 64,104 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Fvcbankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $14.93 on Monday. Fvcbankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

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Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fvcbankcorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fvcbankcorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Fvcbankcorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fvcbankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 11,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $169,752.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,208.14. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,462 shares of company stock valued at $417,034. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 734,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 529,675 shares during the period. Ategra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 368,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,232 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 211,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 142,267 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 52.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fvcbankcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

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About Fvcbankcorp

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Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

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