Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.94 and last traded at C$13.93, with a volume of 48566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$961.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.39.

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Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($12.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$653.07 million for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 104.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. It operates in five segments: Colombia, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia; Peru; Ecuador & others, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration in Ecuador, the corporate office in Canada, and non-operating entities that have been aggregated; Guyana segment includes all offshore upstream business activities; and Midstream segment includes company’s investments in pipelines, storage, port, and other facilities relating to the distribution and exportation of crude oil products in Colombia.

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