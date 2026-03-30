Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.50. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Freehold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.91.

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Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.37. 777,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.76 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

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Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

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