Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 279,530 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 26th total of 221,162 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of FET traded down $4.56 on Monday, hitting $57.36. 151,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,110. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.87 million, a P/E ratio of -64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $263,563.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,755.99. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 69.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 217,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company’s offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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