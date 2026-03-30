Flux Power Holds Virtual Annual Meeting, Elects Directors and Ratifies Haskell & White as Auditor

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders virtually on March 26, 2026, with Chairman of the Board Dale T. Robinette presiding alongside company directors and executive officers.

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Virtual meeting format and attendees

Robinette said the company held the annual meeting online “as we aim to increase access and participation,” noting that stockholders could submit questions through the virtual meeting screen. He added that the company would only entertain questions related to the business of the annual meeting.

In addition to Robinette, management participants included Krishna Vanka, Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Royal, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary; and Jeff Mason, Chief Operating Officer. Robinette also introduced directors Michael Johnson, Mark Lapofsky, and Lisa Walters Hoffert.

Other attendees introduced during the meeting included outside corporate counsel Ryan Gunderson of Gunderson Dettmer LLP; Wayne Pinnell of Haskell & White LLP, the company’s independent registered public accounting firm; and Richard L. Leza Jr. of the Carideo Group, Inc., who was appointed as Inspector of Election. Robinette said Leza had taken the oath prior to the meeting and would decide procedural matters related to voting, including voter qualifications and acceptance or rejection of votes.

Record date and quorum

Robinette stated the board of directors set Feb. 2, 2026 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote. He also said an affidavit attesting to the mailing of the notice regarding the internet availability of proxy materials on or about Feb. 10, 2026 would be incorporated into the meeting minutes.

Royal reported that as of the record date, the company had 21,340,135 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. According to the Inspector of Election, 14,117,593 shares were represented in person or by proxy, representing approximately 66% of the voting power. Robinette declared that a quorum was present and that the meeting was legally convened.

Items submitted for stockholder vote

The meeting included two proposals for stockholder consideration:

Proposal 1: Election of directors. The board nominated Krishna Vanka, Dale T. Robinette, Michael Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Mark F. Leposky to serve until the 2027 annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. Robinette said no advance notice was received from stockholders to nominate alternative candidates, and he declared nominations closed.

Election of directors. The board nominated Krishna Vanka, Dale T. Robinette, Michael Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert, and Mark F. Leposky to serve until the 2027 annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. Robinette said no advance notice was received from stockholders to nominate alternative candidates, and he declared nominations closed. Proposal 2: Ratification of the appointment of Haskell & White LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

Robinette reminded stockholders that record holders as of the close of business on Feb. 2, 2026 were entitled to vote via telephone, mail, the internet, or by proxy, with one vote per share held.

Preliminary vote results and next steps

Robinette said the polls opened at 10:06 a.m. and closed at 10:07 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on March 26, 2026. After polls closed, Royal provided preliminary voting results as reported by the Inspector of Election.

Royal said the preliminary vote report showed that each director nominee “has been duly elected” and that Haskell & White LLP was approved as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

Royal added that Flux Power would report final vote results in a Form 8-K to be filed within four business days. Robinette requested that the Inspector of Election’s final report be filed with the minutes and adjourned the meeting after stating that the voting results completed the business to be conducted.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

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