Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.90 and last traded at $100.6780, with a volume of 173900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLUT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $304.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.21. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $942,069.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,133.99. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $467,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,104. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,900,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.