First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Purchased by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for 1.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,816,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,663,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,917,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,421,000 after buying an additional 140,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,554,000.

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First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $109.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $123.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

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