First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,817 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 26th total of 35,248 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

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First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MISL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,260. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

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