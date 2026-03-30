First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,028,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 283,387 shares.The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $40.34.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.