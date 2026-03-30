First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,028,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 283,387 shares.The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $40.34.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

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First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 244.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,104.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

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The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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