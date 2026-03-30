First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,665 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 26th total of 12,018 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4,304.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 314,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 306,942 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 171.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 56,132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $48.65 on Monday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 million, a PE ratio of 128.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 426.32%.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.