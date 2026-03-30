First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,563 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 26th total of 71,157 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4%

FCNCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

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First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Established in 1898, the company operates a network of branches across the United States, with a strong presence in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and select Western markets. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FCNCO, First Citizens BancShares serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified platform of banking services.

The company’s core business activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, and mortgage origination.

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