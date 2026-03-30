Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 536,799 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 26th total of 404,236 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

FISI traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $31.05. 78,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,414. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $609.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.69.

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Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Report on Financial Institutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

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Financial Institutions, Inc (NASDAQ: FISI) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide tax-advantaged income to shareholders. The company invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by states, municipalities and government agencies across the United States. By focusing on high-credit-quality bonds, Financial Institutions aims to deliver current income that is exempt from federal income tax.

In constructing its portfolio, the company may also utilize money market instruments and repurchase agreements to manage liquidity and facilitate efficient settlement.

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