Financial Analysis: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.39, indicating that its share price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Cosmos Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $16.10 million 13.41 -$42.57 million ($1.41) -4.22 Cosmos Health $54.43 million 0.22 -$16.18 million ($0.75) -0.43

Cosmos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and Cosmos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cosmos Health 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.68%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Cosmos Health.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -264.45% -90.28% -73.94% Cosmos Health -31.01% -33.19% -13.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cosmos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cosmos Health beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

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Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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