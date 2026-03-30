Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF $FLCG Shares Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCG – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,574 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 1.66% of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,599,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,357,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,297,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF by 188.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter.

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Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLCG stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $34.21.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF (FLCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in large-cap US companies with higher forecasted growth values that are within the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management FLCG was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

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