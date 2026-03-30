Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Update

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,543,978 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 26th total of 2,604,818 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,186,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,203,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,850.12. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,318,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,796. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,263,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,976 and sold 94,004 shares valued at $140,056. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 103.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 714,244 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 759,982 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Up 1.7%

EXFY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 836,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,548. Expensify has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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