EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,810,668 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 26th total of 4,115,799 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. 911,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,769. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

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EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.26%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $172,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

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EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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