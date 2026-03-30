Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,443,385 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 26th total of 21,392,927 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,114,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners
In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,255,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,040,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 84,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Enterprise Products Partners News
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $42 and set an “outperform” rating, implying upside versus the current market level; a clear bullish signal from a major bank. RBC Raises PT to $42
- Positive Sentiment: Investor reaction to recent analyst activity and management commentary has been favorable: Wells Fargo upgraded EPD to Overweight and Truist initiated with a Hold while highlighting balance-sheet strength and distribution coverage — reinforcing confidence in cash flow and payouts. Investor Reaction / Analyst Moves
- Neutral Sentiment: Personal-finance and dividend-focused outlets continue to feature EPD as a high-yield, durable dividend holding (articles recommending or listing it among “monster dividend stocks” and long-term holds), which supports steady retail demand but is broadly known already. Fool: Dividend Stock Feature Fool: Long-Term Dividend Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces reiterating EPD’s role as a large-cap midstream operator and its inclusion on high-dividend lists — supportive for income investors but not new fundamental news. InsiderMonkey Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Several outlets reported fresh “hold” initiations and lower price targets (notably $36 PT in initiation reports), which could pressure the stock as that PT sits below the current market level and signals some analyst caution. MSN: Hold Initiation $36 PT
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a critical downgrade piece arguing the window of opportunity is closing, raising downside narrative risk for investors focused on near-term valuation and growth. Seeking Alpha Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen lowered its rating to Hold — another data point adding to the chorus of more cautious analyst views. Wall Street Zen Lowered to Hold
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James Financial downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0%
NYSE:EPD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.28. 2,789,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $39.74.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.
Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.
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