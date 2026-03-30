Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 65,748 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 26th total of 45,942 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,953 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Entain Stock Up 0.7%

Entain stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 41,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,065. Entain has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

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Entain Company Profile

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Entain plc (OTCMKTS: GMVHY) is a leading global sports betting and gaming group operating through a diversified portfolio of online and retail channels. The company engages consumers via proprietary platforms and third-party partnerships, focusing on regulated markets to deliver a range of wagering and gaming experiences.

Entain’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker and Foxy Bingo. Its offerings span online sports betting, casino games, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports, in addition to a network of retail betting shops in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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