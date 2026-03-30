Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.4050, but opened at $9.66. Enagas shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 676 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENGGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enagas in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enagas to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Enagas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enagas presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get Enagas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENGGY

Enagas Price Performance

About Enagas

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

Enagás is Spain’s primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain’s burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.