ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,405 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 26th total of 2,455 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $5.06 during trading on Monday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

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ElringKlinger Company Profile

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ElringKlinger AG is a Germany-based automotive supplier specializing in high-precision sealing, shielding and lightweight solutions. Founded in 1879 and headquartered in Dettingen/Erms, the company delivers core components for internal combustion engines as well as emerging technologies in e-mobility. Through an integrated portfolio of gaskets, shielding plates and plastic and metal modules, ElringKlinger supports automakers and tier-1 suppliers in optimizing engine efficiency and reducing emissions.

The company’s main product lines include multi-layer steel cylinder-head gaskets, shielding and insulation systems for exhaust gas after-treatment, and lightweight polymer and metal modules for driveline and body applications.

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