Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPRO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Draganfly from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Draganfly in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Draganfly to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

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Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 294.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Draganfly will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Draganfly during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Draganfly in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Draganfly

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Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

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