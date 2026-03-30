Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 105,624 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 26th total of 140,185 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 422,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,520. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $67.46.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 350.8% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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