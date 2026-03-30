Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Position Boosted by Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,243,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,880,000 after purchasing an additional 485,231 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,753,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,730,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,559,000 after acquiring an additional 349,087 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,974,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,646 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $61.54 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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