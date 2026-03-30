Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $32.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

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General Mills Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE GIS traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $37.01. 4,220,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,717,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,697,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,953,000 after purchasing an additional 488,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,956,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

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About General Mills

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General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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