Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $32.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.56.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS
General Mills Stock Up 1.5%
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,717,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,697,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,953,000 after purchasing an additional 488,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,956,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
More General Mills News
Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks reportedly lifted Q4 EPS estimates for General Mills, a near‑term analyst revision that can support the stock. Q4 EPS Estimates for General Mills Lifted by Zacks Research
- Positive Sentiment: General Mills is accelerating a clean‑label push in cereal (new licensed SKUs using natural colors), which management frames as refreshing core brands and responding to consumer trends—helpful for long‑term brand health. Is General Mills’ (GIS) Clean‑Label Cereal Push Quietly Redefining Its Brand Investment Narrative?
- Positive Sentiment: Several income‑oriented pieces highlight GIS’s 6.6–6.7% yield and 127‑year dividend streak, pitching the stock as a high‑income, value play for patient investors—this narrative is drawing buyer interest at depressed prices. This Stock Yields 6.6% and Has a 127-Year Streak of Never Cutting Its Dividend. Here’s Why It’s a Buy Now.
- Positive Sentiment: General Mills promoted Ness to Chief Supply Chain Officer, a leadership move investors may view as strengthening operations and margin recovery efforts. General Mills Names Ness Chief Supply Chain Officer
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary noting GIS is near a 15‑year low and emphasizing asset sales, cost actions and pricing as a path to recovery is reinforcing the value/income bid. Near a 15-Year Low, Is This 6.6%-Yielding Stock Too Cheap to Ignore or a Value Trap?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage from 24/7 Wall St. and others framing GIS as a bargain for income investors at current yields is further supporting demand from yield‑seeking buyers. At a 15-Year Low and Yielding 6.7%, General Mills Is a Bargain for Income Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses asking whether the 36% one‑year slide makes GIS a value buy or a deeper risk provide balanced perspectives—these discussions increase attention but are equivocal for immediate price direction. Is General Mills (GIS) Now Offering Opportunity After A 36% Share Price Slide?
- Negative Sentiment: Countering the bullish narratives, Zacks (in a separate note) reportedly trimmed earnings estimates—plus recent quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue miss with year‑over‑year revenue decline—factors keeping downside risk and valuation concerns present. Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for General Mills
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.
Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.