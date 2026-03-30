Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):
- 3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,662. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $580,767.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,744.50. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.
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