Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):

3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,662. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $580,767.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,744.50. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

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