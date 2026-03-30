DeAgentAI (AIA) Price Up 37.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeAgentAI (AIA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, DeAgentAI has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One DeAgentAI token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. DeAgentAI has a total market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $33.76 million worth of DeAgentAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeAgentAI Profile

DeAgentAI’s launch date was September 18th, 2025. DeAgentAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,500,000 tokens. The official website for DeAgentAI is deagent.ai. DeAgentAI’s official Twitter account is @deagentai. The official message board for DeAgentAI is medium.com/@deagent.ai.

Buying and Selling DeAgentAI

According to CryptoCompare, “DeAgentAI (AIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeAgentAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 188,951,500 in circulation. The last known price of DeAgentAI is 0.12605137 USD and is up 23.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $34,959,777.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deagent.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeAgentAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeAgentAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeAgentAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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