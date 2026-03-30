Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s current price.

DVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

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Datavault AI Price Performance

DVLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 23,271,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,950,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Datavault AI has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $340.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.11.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.73 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Datavault AI will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 213,766,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,911,684.88. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,679,031 shares of company stock worth $31,424,609. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datavault AI Company Profile

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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