CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.2450, but opened at $8.30. CyberAgent shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.04.

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CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. CyberAgent had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo-based digital services company founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita. The firm operates across three primary segments—digital advertising, gaming and media—serving clients and consumers mainly in Japan and select markets in Asia. Its headquarters in Shibuya, Tokyo, houses its leadership team led by Fujita in his roles as founder and chief executive officer.

In the digital advertising arena, CyberAgent provides performance marketing, programmatic display advertising, social media promotion and strategic consulting services.

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