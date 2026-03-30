Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 8. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 110,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

Critical Metals Trading Down 11.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.70.

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Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Critical Metals had a negative net margin of 27,222.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.15%.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders. Testament to this, the Company is currently developing the previously producing Molulu Copper Cobalt Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and is focussed on returning the mine to production, targeting 120,000t/per annum of Copper Oxide Ore.

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