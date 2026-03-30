Critical Analysis: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) vs. Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK)

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kinetik and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 6 7 1 2.64 Nine Energy Service 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $47.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

This table compares Kinetik and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 29.23% -32.70% 7.41% Nine Energy Service -7.17% N/A -11.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Nine Energy Service”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.76 billion 4.47 $525.93 million $2.57 18.93 Nine Energy Service $571.17 million 0.04 -$41.08 million ($1.00) -0.59

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats Nine Energy Service on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

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Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Nine Energy Service

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Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides open hole and cemented completion tool products, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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