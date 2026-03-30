Contrasting Unity Software (NYSE:U) & 12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 12 Retech and Unity Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Software $1.85 billion 4.56 -$402.77 million ($0.96) -20.28

Profitability

12 Retech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

This table compares 12 Retech and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A Unity Software -21.77% -4.76% -2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 12 Retech and Unity Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 Retech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Software 1 8 13 1 2.61

Unity Software has a consensus price target of $37.41, suggesting a potential upside of 92.12%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than 12 Retech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Unity Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Software beats 12 Retech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 Retech

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12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Unity Software

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Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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