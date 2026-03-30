Contrasting Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -143.18% -188.73% -57.96% Onfolio -17.18% -43.97% -21.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PSQ and Onfolio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $18.22 million 1.34 -$36.61 million ($0.79) -0.67 Onfolio $7.86 million 0.45 -$1.77 million ($0.46) -1.49

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PSQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Onfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PSQ and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 1 0 1 0 2.00 Onfolio 1 0 0 0 1.00

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 562.88%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than Onfolio.

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onfolio has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PSQ beats Onfolio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

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PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

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