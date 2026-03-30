Contrasting Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) & RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RENISHAW PLC 20 and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENISHAW PLC 20 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mogo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mogo has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 329.18%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than RENISHAW PLC 20.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RENISHAW PLC 20 has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of RENISHAW PLC 20 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RENISHAW PLC 20 and Mogo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENISHAW PLC 20 $922.62 million 4.65 $108.39 million N/A N/A Mogo $69.27 million 0.32 -$9.98 million $0.23 4.05

RENISHAW PLC 20 has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

Profitability

This table compares RENISHAW PLC 20 and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENISHAW PLC 20 N/A N/A N/A Mogo 11.41% 7.78% 3.34%

Summary

Mogo beats RENISHAW PLC 20 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RENISHAW PLC 20

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Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems. It also provides healthcare products, such as neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, electrode delivery systems, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers smart manufacturing data platform and asset financing services. It serves the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, heavy, machine builder, and precision manufacturing industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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